Marching ensemble heads for Shanghai, China

The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps – including three members from River Falls – have embarked on a historic trip to perform in the 2016 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The Minnesota-based ensemble is the first group of its kind to perform in mainland China.

The three local musicians who are going attend River Falls High School: Nick Cobian, senior; Isaiah Stieger, senior; and Andrew Smits, junior.

Stieger and Smits both play percussion; Cobian plays keyboard.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience started Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the corps departed for Shanghai. The trip will feature various sight-seeing opportunities and performances.

The main event will be a gigantic night parade on Saturday, Sept. 10. The corps will return home on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Founded in 1927 as the St. Peter Legion Corps, the Govenaires are a marching music ensemble that performs in parades and field shows during the summer months. Membership is open to all ages and backgrounds.

They perform every summer at parades and events throughout the United States, including several Drum Corps International (DCI) and Drum Corps Associates (DCA) shows.

Besides competitive success, the corps takes pride in providing a valuable performance experience for its members and entertaining audiences everywhere.

For more general information on the corps, go to govenaires.org and facebook.com/govenaires. Information on the festival can be found at en.tourfest.org or facebook.com/ShanghaiTourismFestival.