Become a master gardener

Master Gardener volunteer training will be offered by UW-Extension beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the St. Croix County Agricultural Service and Education Center in Baldwin.

Master gardeners are members of the local community who are trained by UW-Extension educators and specialists in a broad range of plant science topics.

Topics to be covered, among others, include basic botany, soils and composting, plant diseases and insects, trees and shrubs, annuals and perennials, lawn care, vegetables, fruits, wildlife, native plants, weeds, organic growing and houseplants.

Participants receive 36 hours of training. In exchange, they must provide 24 hours of community volunteer service related to plant science and/or gardening.

Types of volunteer service include things such as producing educational displays at fairs and other events, teaching adults and youth about horticulture, working with demonstration and community gardens, hunger prevention efforts, and community beautification projects.

Classes will be held on eight Wednesday evenings and two Saturday mornings on the following dates: Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21, and 28; Oct. 12, 19, and 26; and Nov. 9 and 16; and Saturdays, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5.

Cost for the program is $60, which includes university publications, a study manual, all other course materials and monthly newsletters.

Class size is limited and is on a first-come basis.

For more information and an enrollment form, call the Pierce County UW-Extension office at 715-273-6781.