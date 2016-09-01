City energy and conservation specialist Mike Noreen (left) and Police Chief Gordon Young shake hands in front of the police department's new prescription drug disposal box. The box was purchased with a grant from Powerful Choices. (River Falls Journal photos by Gretta Stark)

When people talk about drug abuse, most think of illegal or illicit drugs.

But River Falls Police Chief Gordie Young said some of the most abused drugs these days can be obtained legally -- prescription drugs.

“It’s one of the top abused medications,” Young said. “One of the issues that we have is people using other people’s prescription drugs.”

Young said that nationwide problem also holds true in River Falls.

So Young and the police department area making an effort to keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who would abuse them.

RFPD has installed a new prescription drug disposal box in its lobby.

The large, metal box is secure, and anyone -- not just River Falls residents -- can stop by during the police station’s open hours and drop off prescription drugs to be safely disposed of.

“This is based on a belief that a number of individuals are abusing prescription drugs recreationally. It’s increasing at an alarming rate,” Young said. “This procedure ensures disposal by incineration for the least impact on the environment.

“It also creates a mode through which citizens can get prescription drugs out of the medicine cabinets.”

Teens are often the culprits, Young said. He said using the prescription box should keep children and teens from getting their hands on a drug they shouldn’t.

It should also help protect the environment.

If people flush medications down the toilet, the water treatment plant may not be able to remove all of those chemicals from the water. Medications could end up in the Kinnickinnic River, endangering wildlife there.

The police department had another prescription drug disposal box in the past, but that model was antiquated and not secure, according to Mike Noreen of River Falls Municipal Utility and Powerful Choices.

Young wanted to obtain a new, more secure box, but needed funding.

Police Services Specialist Wanita Caskey, a member of the office green team, brought this to the Utility’s Powerful Choices, which gave the police department a grant to buy the box.

Noreen said Powerful Choices chose to fund the box to protect both the health of the local environment and the local residents.

“It was a pretty easy choice,” Noreen said.

To return prescription medications, Young said, one can bring the medications in their original prescription containers.

RFPD staff will then assist one with putting the medicine into clear plastic ziploc baggies, which will be provided at the station.

No liquids or needles will be accepted, but some nonprescription pills like vitamin pills can be turned in through this program. Medical patches can also be turned in.

People can also turn in medications belonging to an elderly parent who no longer uses them or who has passed away.

Medication can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for holidays.

If you have questions, give the police department a call at 715-425-0909.