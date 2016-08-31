Parking permit enforcement to begin

The city's residential parking law starts again Sept. 1 and runs through May 31 for Zones A and B and the Grotenhuis Addition.

These zones (all within the vicinity of UW-River Falls) will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

Zone C's residential parking area runs year round from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

For a more details on the parking law and to see a map of the parking zones, go to the city's website at www.rfcity.org/index.aspx?nid+335.

To obtain a parking permit for these zones, print off the from from the website and fill it in before coming to the police station, 125 E. Elm St.

Permits will be issued at the police station on these dates: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 24; 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26; 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7.

After these permit issue dates, a regular schedule of permit issueing will be from 2-4 p.m. Mondays and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

For those who can't make those times, call the police weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 715-425-0909 to make an appointment.