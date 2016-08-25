Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Conde speaks after gaining the responsibilities of the Wisconsin Army National Guard command sergeant major during a formal change of responsibility ceremony June 1 at the Joint Force Headquarters in Madison, Wis. Conde is the eighth senior enlisted leader to serve as the Wisconsin Army National Guard command sergeant major. (Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson)

The St. Bridget’s Catholic Church doughnut-making team has at least one less member this summer. Longtime doughnut-maker Rafael Conde has had to give up being part of the committee. Conde said he’ll miss the time spent with the friends he made coming in to make doughnuts at 3 or 4 a.m. But he believe he’s left the doughnut committee for a very good reason.

Conde, who’s served 33 years in the Army National Guard so far, was promoted to Command Sergeant Major of the Wisconsin Army National guard in June.

“It’s gone really well,” Conde said. “Still learning everything that the position entails, and certainly, you know, even though you have about 33 years of service, every position is like a new job.”

That new job typically keeps him in Madison Monday through Friday. He tries to make it home to River Falls at least once a week.

Conde said he applied for the position in late December, early January. He completed an interview process and was chosen.

Conde said he applied for the position so he could help the next generation of soldiers succeed.

“My role is to...help make sure that any orders or any policies that we put down as a state and even through the national guard bureau in Washington... that they make sense at the lowest level for the soldiers,” Conde said. “I want to make sure our soldiers have the capabilities, the equipment and the training necessary for them to be successful in whatever position they have in our military.”

Conde said he likes his Madison office, but the best part of his job is working with soldiers.

“I really, really enjoy going out into the field and being with soldiers and actually kind of living with them while they do their training,” he said. “It just solidifies what my role is as a sergeant major, and it certainly gives me the ability to understand -- make sure that I understand fully -- what it takes to be soldier in today’s army.”

Conde’s 33-year military career started when he was a sophomore in college. He also needed money to pay for tuition. He said he joined for the additional paycheck, and tuition reimbursement.

Conde is a 1980 Miami Senior High School, graduate. He attended Fergus Falls Community College, Fergus Falls, Minn.and the University of Minnesota-Morris.

“I was playing college football, and...I was looking for another organization, a team, and I think that’s what the national guard gave me,” Conde said. “I was still a part of a team.”

Conde said the camaraderie with his fellow soldiers is what’s kept him in the national guard for so many years.

Conde’s service has included two deployments, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Deployments are never easy, but Conde said all members of the military know they could be deployed any time.

“I was never looking to deploy... but when the time came, I knew that it was my time to give back to the United States and to the State of Wisconsin,” Conde said. “And you take a lot of pride in that and you just want ot make sure that you can do the best job you can with the opportunities that have been given to you...

“We were called upon to do a job and we signed up and we raised our right hand and took an oath to defend the constitution of the United States and the people of the United States and the State of Wisconsin. I think all military people take al to of pride in knowing that we are protecting our rights and our freedoms.”

“I think they’re all important,” Conde said. “But certainly, I’ve got two bronze stars for deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. I think those probably (are) the two major ones that I guess I'm proud of.”

Conde was born in Cuba when Fidel Castro was in power. Conde’s uncle had owned a successful bakery in Cuba, but it was taken over by the government.

Conde was about five when his family arranged to take a “freedom flight” to America.

“As a five year old, I don’t know that I fully understood everything that was going on,” he said. “I think that as a 5-year-old it’s like moving from one town to another when you're young. Certainly it was a very large move for my parents, but certainly for my brother and I, we just moving.”

They had some family in Florida already, which eased the transition.

“I don't know that I fully realized the dedication and hard work that my parents put in until I was probably in my mid-20s,” Conde said. “My dad was 47 when we moved to the United States.

“If I had to start all over again at age 47, I don’t think that I could have done that.”

