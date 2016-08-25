Back the blue? Sure, how about with 111 shirts!

Pictured are (from left): Investigator Kristopher Stewart (Prescott), Chief Officer Michael Schaffer (Elmwood), Chief John DuBois (Spring Valley), Kim French (co-owner of River City Stitch), Amanda Hines (RCS employee), Chief Gordon Young (River Falls), Chief Eric Ladwig (Ellsworth) and Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association President Robby Jaeger (Pierce County Sheriff’s Department). (River Falls Journal photo by Sarah Young)

Gestures of appreciation make the difficult days seem not so tough.

This summer the U.S. has experienced tumult in the wake of police shootings in Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, and other locales.

Close to 40 officers have died by gunfire in the U.S. in 2016, not counting others killed in pursuits, by vehicular assault or medical emergencies. But in that wake of it all, the communities of Pierce County have shown their officers gratitude.

Kim and Dave French, who own River City Stitch in Prescott, and employee Amanda Hines of Spring Valley, wanted to show their gratitude to Prescott police for their service. So they decided to do what they do best: Design a T-shirt to give to officers.

What began as honoring Prescott officers soon grew to donating the T-shirts to more than 111 law enforcement officers in Pierce County, including the sheriff’s department, Elmwood, Spring Valley, River Falls and Ellsworth.

“We wanted to make them as appropriate as possible to apply to everyone,” Hines said of their final design, which includes a badge and the state of Wisconsin embossed with a flag and the signature blue line of law enforcement. “It’s hard not to know everyone, so we thought ‘let’s try to do this for the whole county.’”

Kim French said her husband was on Facebook one night and saw a company selling shirts to honor law enforcement. He didn’t want to sell them, however. He wanted to give them to officers.

Law enforcement representatives from each agency gathered in Prescott Monday, Aug. 15, to receive the shirts to disperse to their departments.

On hand were River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young, Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association President Robby Jaeger of the sheriff’s department, Elmwood Chief Officer Michael Schaffer, Spring Valley Police Chief John DuBois, Prescott Investigator Kristopher Stewart and Ellsworth Police Chief Eric Ladwig.

Young said the response from community members showing support has been overwhelming, though not unexpected.

“The community gives support throughout all the years,” said Young. “In River Falls, the amount of support is 10-fold. It means a lot to the officers and their families too.”

Ladwig said people stopping in to say thank you has “absolutely increased.” His department makes sure to highlight these people on the department Facebook page, as was the case when the Girl Scouts stopped in with cookies and cards.

Jaeger said it’s heartwarming when kids run up to officers in public to thank them for their service. He recounted getting high-fives when stopping to fuel squad cars, getting hugs and one little boy who stationed himself outside of a restaurant where officers were eating to keep them safe.

“Everyone has their something that happens each shift,” Jaeger said. “People have been going out of their way to say hi.”

It’s almost as if some have become celebrities.

“We even have been asked to do selfies,” said Young. “As little as you think it is, it means a lot to us.”

For the complete story, see the Aug. 25 print issue of the River Falls Journal.