Locals march for science on Earth Day

The trip was dual-purpose, Bloch said. They went to celebrate his brother's birthday, and see him perform in a play at Ford's Theater, but they also went to join thousands of others in the March for Science.

"It was ...thrilling to see that many people there in a peaceful demonstration that was that large," Bloch said, "and to really feel connected to a large group of people that were voicing the same concerns, but it was also (a) feeling of sadness that it was necessary to do so."

Held on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, the March for Science, according to marchforscience.com, was about scientists and like-minded individuals showing their support for letting scientific research help guide political decisions.

Bloch said he personally marched "to support the sentiment, and try to bring a voice to what seems to be the impending cuts of both funding and personnel in many government agencies that also support and directly study various scientific endeavors that are going to be extremely limited."

Bloch and Rubenstein arrived at the march and rally at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Bloch said they meandered toward the Washington Memorial, where a large stage was set up with large screen and loudspeakers.

It was raining, Bloch said, and people used umbrellas, and even garbage bags to keep dry.

"We were lucky enough to be there at the time that...Bill Nye spoke, that was pretty exciting," Bloch said. He said that speech was the best part of the experience for him.

"He really revved up the crowd," Bloch said. "He gave a very short, rousing speech."

Amidst all the umbrellas, Bloch said he saw many signs at the march. One of his favorites was on a hat he saw on a man he believes was a Vietnam veteran.

"He had on a cap that said 'Make America Smart Again,'" Bloch said. "I thought that was perfect."

Now that the march is over, Bloch plans to continue to be an activist as much as he's able to.

"It is pretty amazing to see and participate in a piece of democratic action in this national capital that is known for that kind of activity, but seeing that people did travel from far and wide to participate in this event and felt that it was important enough to travel from their cozy, warm, safe places and in the rain and wind to show their visible support for such an activity.

"That was heartfelt, it really was... it was very moving, I think, for both Bonnie and I to see and participate in that."

Bloch is a past plan commission chair in the Town of Kinnickinnic. Rubenstein runs a glass studio at their farm.

Bloch and Rubenstein weren't the only ones from River Falls who went out of town to march for science.

Town of Clifton resident Patrice Veit and her friend and neighbor Tammy Tollefson went the extra 30-40 miles to St. Paul for the Twin Cities area March for Science.

Veit said the crowd was "energetic, enthusiastic, witty and huge."

The march started in front of the St. Paul Cathedral, and ended on the steps of the Capitol, Veit said.

"However, because there were 10,000 people there, it was more of a slow moving rally," she said. "When we got to the capital, because the crowd size was so much larger than they had anticipated, most of the crowd was spilled out on the grounds all around the capitol.

"I am opposed to the proposed budget cuts for the National Institute of Health (NIH), for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"I am opposed to the rollbacks of the clean air and clean water proposals that were enforced under President Obama. I am opposed to the current administration's stance that manmade carbon emissions are not responsible for our changing climate."

Veit and Tollefson took the light rail to the march and arrived at about 10:30 a.m. They found a spot where they could see the speakers and stayed for most of them, leaving when the crowd started to disperse at about 1 p.m.

Veit said it was "fabulous" to see so many people there.

"People were energized. People were upbeat," Veit said. "It was really powerful to be organized around a common cause."

Veit said many of those people had signs.

"There were a lot of signs that were very clever," she said. "We spent a lot of time looking at other people's signs."

Some of those signs included: "There is no Planet B," "Let's Always Have the Paris Agreement," and "The Water Is Rising and So Are We."

Veit said she's happy she went to the march.

"I find those kind of events very energizing and uplifting," she said. "It's good to know while so much bad news is coming out of the current administration, that there are like-minded people who are willing to put up the good fight."

Veit said she too plans to continue to contact her senators, and representatives, and state senators and state assembly people.

She said she hopes to help keep environmental protections as they provide clean air and clean water for everyone and preserve the environment for the future.

"They're changing the regulations at the EPA for greater economic growth, and I think that the Environmental Protection Agency should not be a vehicle for economic growth," Veit said. "It should be a vehicle for protecting the environment.

Veit said similar government decisions, proposals and stances are "short-sighted."

""It's shameful, the changes that this current administration is proposing," she said. "It's short-sighted. It's avaricious. The neglect of scientific research puts us at peril in national defense, it puts us at peril for our national health and it puts us in peril for maintaining our environment for our children and grandchildren for generations to come."