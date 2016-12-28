River Falls spring election: And then there were four

That means there will be a February primary for the District 1 race before the April 5 spring election.

The four declared candidates are listed below. One of the four has yet to file all of his paperwork. The filing deadline for all local candidates is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

--William Stuessel, 798 Leroy Lane

--Eric Amundsen, 500 Marcella Court

--Kevin Swanson, 945 Lucille Court

--Sean Downing, 545 N. Dallas Street (has filed declaration of candidacy but hasn't filed all the required paperwork yet at City Hall)

District 1 in the city includes all of St. Croix County and Ward 5 in Pierce County.

For City Council District 2, incumbent Chris Gagne, 75 E. Johnson St., has filed all paperwork to be a candidate again on the spring ballot.

Another incumbent, Hal Watson, 215 Seventh St., District 3, has declared but doesn't have his nomination papers turned in yet.

Incumbent Diane Odeen, 811 Oak Knoll Ave., council member at large, has filed all paperwork and is also on the spring ballot.

Another at-large candidate who still has to turn in nomination papers is Aaron Taylor, 1119 Union St. #251, a former council member.