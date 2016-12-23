Shannon Zimmerman, who won a three-way race Nov. 8 to succeed Dean Knudson as 30th District state representative, held a symbolic swearing-in at River Falls City Hall Tuesday, Dec. 20, to thank supporters.

Zimmerman, who owns Sajan Inc. in River Falls, will be officially sworn in for his new state Assembly position in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

About 50 people showed up for the Dec. 20 ceremonial swearing-in. Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles administered the oath to Zimmerman.

Others who spoke at the event were former state senator Bill Berndt and current state Sen. Sheila Harsdor of River Falls.