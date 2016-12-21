Duffy, who represents the east portion of rural River Falls in Congress, sent out a statement that read, in part:

“The state of Wisconsin has a tradition of welcoming refugees, such as the Hmong from Southeast Asia, which has strengthened our communities and given innocent civilians a way to escape war in their home country.

“While I am proud our state has accepted many refugees with open hearts and community support, I am concerned that a thorough and complete assessment about the viability of resettling Syrian refugees in Hudson (has not been done).

“My office has been informed that these assessments typically take two to three weeks but in this particular case LSS staff conducted its assessment in just two days…”

Duffy also sent a letter to President-Elect Donald J. Trump informing him of the impending situation and asking for his help as his new administration advances a plan for vetting refugees.