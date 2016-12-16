That seat is being vacated by the retiring Dave Cronk.

Cronk, a former teacher in the River Falls School District, has filed non-candidacy papers at City Hall, meaning he won't run again. He served seven terms on the council.

Amundsen was mayor from 2002-2004. He upset incumbent mayor Katie Chaffee to win the mayor's position in 2002.

After serving only one term, Amundsen chose not to run again.

Don “DR” Richards, another former River Falls teacher, went on to win the election for mayor and serve four terms before he was upset in the 2012 election by current mayor Dan Toland.

Amundsen will have at least one opponent for the District 1 council seat race. Later Friday, William Stuessel was reported to have submitted his candidacy papers for that position.

District 1 covers all of St. Croix County in River Falls and one ward in Pierce County.

Potential candidates – whether for city council, school board, town and county boards – have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to file for local office.

According the River Falls City Clerk Lu Ann Hecht, the latest council filings are:

--Chris Gagne, to run again to reclaim his District 2 seat. His candidacy is official.

--Hal Watson has declared himself to be a candidate to reclaim his District 3 seat. Watson has yet to turn in his filing papers.

--Aaron Taylor has declared his intention to be an at-large candidate. Taylor, a former council member, has yet to turn in his filing papers.

The current at-large council member up for election is Diane Odeen. She has also "declared" her intention to run again.

Odeen was a candidate for the state Senate seat held by Sheila Harsdorf. She lost to Harsdorf in the Nov. 8 election.

Today, Friday, Dec. 16, from 2:30-4 p.m., there is a retirement party at City Hall for retiring City Clerk Lu Ann Hecht.

Hecht will be succeeded by Jennifer Zeiler at jzeiler@rfcity.org.