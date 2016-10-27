Free and open to the public, the lecture features Dave Nimmer, legendary Twin Cities journalist, and Baird Helgeson, state government and politics editor for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

Nimmer has worked as a newspaper reporter and managing editor at the Minneapolis Star, as reporter and assistant news director at WCCO-TV and as assistant professor of journalism at the University of St. Thomas.

Helgeson oversaw coverage of the current presidential election and has reported on the Minnesota Capitol since 2009. He led the Star Tribune’s coverage of Minnesota’s long political battle to legalize same-sex marriage and has covered several elections.

For more information, call 715-425-3169 or email journalism@uwrf.edu.