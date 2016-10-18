College presents Trump vs. Clinton political issues roundtable
UW-River Falls' Political Science Department is hosting "Trump v. Clinton: The Election of a Lifetime," a political issues roundtable and question/answer session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
UWRF faculty from political science, management and marketing, and psychology will discuss various aspects of this unique and critically important presidential election.
While panelists will have some prepared comments, the emphasis will be on audience participation and questions.
For more information about the event, email kathryn.possehl@uwrf.edu