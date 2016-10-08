Croix County's DA race getting nasty

HUDSON – Allegations from opposing camps in the race for St. Croix County district attorney showed no signs of slowing as the two candidates enter the home stretch toward November.

Democratic candidate Sarah Yacoub filed a complaint with the state’s Elections and Ethics Commission last month alleging election corruption in the DA’s office, while a supporter of Republican candidate Michael Nieskes raised questions about documents surrounding a 2014 police call at Yacoub’s house while she lived in California.

Both candidates are seeking to succeed Eric Johnson, who has served as St. Croix County DA since 1989.

Nieskes serves as Johnson’s deputy district attorney, while Yacoub, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor, now works as a Hudson-based private defense attorney.

Facebook has been the main province of allegations waged between camps in the race, though Yacoub’s complaint with the state commission represented the first matter taken to elections officials in Madison.

Campaign complaint

In the complaint to the elections commission, Yacoub cites state law prohibiting public officials from using their offices to promote organizations with which the official is associated.

Yacoub claims Johnson “allows Mike Nieskes to run his campaign out of the office,” noting that Nieskes parks his car — displaying a campaign magnet — in the St. Croix County Government Center parking lot and that a legal assistant posts pro-Nieskes items to Facebook.

Johnson flatly denied allegations of illegal campaigning in his office.

“Absolutely not,” he said Monday. “I have policies — separate policies — for that. It’s been made clear for any camp that people in our office are not to spend office hours involved in political campaigns.”

He said he’s been made aware of Yacoub’s complaint, but hasn’t been presented with details.

“She’s made a lot of allegations, but I haven’t seen any specifics,” Johnson said.

As for the parking-lot complaint, Johnson said that issue is “up to the county” and that no county officials have taken up that issue with him. If that is found to be a violation of county policy, Johnson said he would “take it from there.”

Nieskes said on Tuesday that St. Croix County Corporation Counsel Attorney Scott Cox told him the campaign sign on his car door is not a violation.

Johnson said he is aware of no wrongdoing involving Katie Thurmes, the legal secretary named in the complaint.

“That’s not involving our office — that’s involving an employee,” he said. “During her free time, she’s got the right to be involved and exercise free speech.”

Yacoub’s complaint contends Thurmes and Nieskes have made campaign-related Facebook posts during office hours.

Nieskes said he’s never opened his Facebook account at work, but does allow others to serve as administrator of the campaign’s Facebook page.

“I’m at work,” he said, adding that the post in question occurred while he was in court. “I don’t do that.”

Johnson said Thurmes is not officially involved in the Nieskes campaign and only serves as a “concerned citizen” who is “expressing her own private opinion.”

“She doesn’t speak for me on the matters,” Nieskes said, describing Thurmes only as “a supporter.”

In a statement to the ethics commission, Yacoub takes aim at Johnson and Thurmes.

“I do not agree with DA Johnson’s assessment of my campaign as ‘slash and burn’ and believe that he and Ms. Thurmes perpetuate that narrative to justify their own denigration of me personally and professionally,” Yacoub wrote.

Thurmes admits to having several online run-ins with Yacoub, but said they are not of the harassing nature that is alleged — a contention that the Democratic candidate rebuffed.

“Facebook made that distinction,” Yacoub said of the 20 comments to her campaign page that Facebook removed.

Nieskes said he thinks the comments were taken down simply because they disagreed with Yacoub’s point of view.

“I don’t think it’s harassing,” he said, later adding, “I believe that her postings are baseless accusations that demonstrate she doesn’t have the appropriate background, temperament or experience to do this job.”

Thurmes, a longtime Democrat, said she engaged Yacoub on Facebook to rebut allegations made against Nieskes.

“I’ve never seen anything like her, ever,” she said. “It’s not Mike fighting her — it’s me.”

Kyle Kundert, an official with the Elections and Ethics Commission, said all complaints received are investigated and reviewed by staff. He said he couldn’t confirm whether Yacoub’s complaint against Johnson exists, but said the panel will be meeting Oct. 10 to discuss complaints that have been filed.

The panel eventually issues findings of whether or not there is reasonable suspicion behind complaints.

Yacoub history

Nieskes said he has seen documents unearthed from Yacoub’s time in California that Thurmes said raise questions about her fitness for office.

“Experience can be good and bad,” Nieskes said. “Her experience is based upon what she’s been doing and how she’s handled her campaign, and it speaks for itself.”

The documents include a Jan. 29, 2014, incident when police were called to Yacoub’s home for a domestic disturbance involving her and her ex-husband. She was accused of striking her ex-husband during an argument and was later ticketed by Glendale, Calif., police for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Yacoub said in an interview last month with RiverTown Multimedia that the citation was issued under false pretenses and that police fabricated quotes listed in their report.

In February 2015, she filed suit in federal court against the city of Glendale, alleging the officers wrote a false declaration of probable cause to “cover up” the “false arrest,” according to the document.

The suit was dismissed in October 2015 by a federal magistrate after Yacoub did not pursue additional action in the case.

Yacoub told RiverTown she filed the suit in order to preserve body-camera evidence captured during the arrest that she believes would undermine the officers’ statements in the report.

She noted that the suit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning she could reopen it at a later time if she wants.

Yacoub also is named in a California Appeals Court decision from April 2015, where the panel concluded she engaged in prosecutorial misconduct during a trial.

The case centered on whether evidence Yacoub presented to a jury wrongly painted the defendant as a gang member. The man was convicted by the jury, though the appellate court’s ruling — which also admonishes the defense attorney — reversed the decision.

Yacoub acknowledged the appeals court concluded she committed prosecutorial misconduct, but said the California bar found no wrongdoing.

“That’s a case where reasonable minds could differ,” she said.

Yacoub noted that Nieskes also was put under the spotlight while he served as Racine County’s district attorney. A prosecutor in the DA’s office there was accused of failing to turn over evidence that would have exonerated a defendant in a case.

That case, which involved testimony first presented to Nieskes, went before the Office of Lawyer Regulation before going to the the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where no wrongdoing was found.

“They found it to be baseless,” Nieskes said.