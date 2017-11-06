Community takes part in Kinni planning charrette

The charrette kicked off with an open public meeting Wednesday night. Designers worked Thursday and Friday on creating designs based on input shared by community members.

"We've only heard positive comments," said City Communications Manager Mary Zimmermann. "I think people ...were glad to have time to talk and deliberate and ask questions and be there for the actual creative activity of developing the concepts."

It should be noted, Zimmermann said, that none of the design concepts created through the charrette were fully engineered. They represent possibilities only, and would need to be more fully researched and engineered if they were to be implemented. The purpose of the design options is to assist the Kinni Corridor Committee as it works now to create a recommendation to the City Council on whether to relicense the city's hydroelectric dams or not, and to help the committee create the entire Kinni Corridor plan.

"While they weren't up to engineering specifications," Zimmermann said, "what they came up with lets you see what is possible."

Community input

Throughout the charrette community members could share input by stopping by one of three public meetings, or simply stopping in to talk with consultants while they created designs, either digitally or on paper.

Some of that input included:

More options for biking downtown and on county roads

Safety improvements for pedestrians, more crosswalks

Filling in sidewalks where they are missing

Musical crossings

Pedestrian or bike only bridges

Using the railroad grade from the old railroad to develop regional tralls

More downtown parking

Allowing overnight parking

Electric vehicle charging stations

Improvements to Riverwalk Alleyway

More art downtown

More areas to load watercraft into the river

Enhanced stormwater management

Wild and scenic areas

Community gardens

Adding a swimming/beach area to the river

Restored waterfalls

Public resting areas

New uses for the old power plant

Improved access to Foster Cemetery

Whitewater kayaking options

More shade trees

Sidewalk dining

More public restrooms

More feedback can be found at www.kinnicorridor.org

Designs

The designers created maps and images, giving more than one design option for each of the areas focused on, including the Upper Kinni, Lower Kinni, Lake George, Lake Louise, Riverwalk Alleyway and more.

Upper and lower Kinni design concepts include more trails and trailheads, adding kayak launches, public parks, additional river access, more bike lanes, a community garden, signed routes, and intersections to improve for pedestrian access, as well as beach areas.

Many of these designs were presented at the final meeting Saturday evening at River Falls Public Library.

SEH Consultants Bob Kost and Ed Freer presented most of the concepts. SEH's Mark Lobermaier also took part in the discussion. City staff were on hand to answer questions.

Lake George

Consultants offered three concept designs for Lake George. Option one was designed to be with the dam in place. Lake George was envisioned as a "downtown lake park." Existing rail trestles would be used as a trail. The design also includes an amphitheatre and green space with access to Lake George.

Option two is designed with the option of exiting with or without the dam, as a downtown "eco park." This option retains the rail trestle used as a trail, the amphitheatre, and also includes a peninsula type land feature in the middle of the water.

Option three is designed without the dam, with more land and water channels between connected areas of a park on the river which would include green space and a playground with water-themed equipment. This design also retains the amphitheatre and trails.

Lake Louise

SEH consultants created two concepts for Lake Louise, one with and one without the dams.

With the dams in place, Lake Louise plans would be connected to the Glen Park master plans. A River Ecology Education center is included, as well as more kayak access, a pedestrian bridge over the spillway, existing paths, a trailhead, and more.

The concept for Lake Louise with the dam removed retains the river ecology education center, kayak access, and a pedestrian bridge. In this design there is more green space around the river, instead of the larger body of water where Lake Louise sits.

Riverwalk and the Streets

Designers also looked at options for changes to Main Street and the Riverwalk area.

In the concept design, consultants planned for a pedestrian-first approach to the Riverwalk area, using more permeable brick or stone paving, more artistic paving, but keeping it accessible to emergency vehicles.

This could be a location where some outdoor dining might be put in place, consultants said.

Concept designs for alterations to Main Street were also created. They included options for widening the sidewalk by narrowing the parking and driving lanes, and creating a buffered bike way by narrowing the driving and parking areas.

It was also suggested that trees be added to the sidewalks for more greenery downtown.

Power plant

Design concepts for the old power plant include outdoor dining options, murals, a play space, pollinator gardens, an overlook over the river where people could view the river, and more.

What's next

As Zimmermann said, no decision has been made regarding the dams or the corridor itself. The charrette produced concept designs illustrating many different options for the Kinni Corridor. The Kinni Corridor Committee will continue to meet and create a recommendation for the city Council, which is slated to make its decision on the hydroelectric dam licenses at its Feb. 27, 2018 meeting.

"We're looking forward to the next step, and the committee's going to be working really hard toward making a good solid recommendation in February," Zimmermann said.

For more information visit www.kinnicorridor.org.