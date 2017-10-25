School district tax levy decreases for ninth year

"Many factors go into the budget building process," Smurawa said. "And the School District of River Falls Board of Education always takes a very conservative approach in estimating each of those factors so that there is not a 'surprise' property tax rate increase."

What each homeowner will pay is determined by the mill rate, the tax rate applied to each $1,000 in value of a homeowner's property, Smurawa said.

This year the school district had estimated the 2018 mill rate would go up. However, it actually went down. The district is required to do an estimate in summer. At the time, Smurawa said, the district had anticipated a rise in property taxes. Instead they went down.

Smurawa noted there's been more growth in the district, more houses going up, and more students at the schools, which all will improve the district's budget and the mill rate.

"We're... pleased that the mill rate will be going down, because obviously that bears well for everyone," Smurawa said.

He said the mill rate going down is a continuation of a trend. It's continued to decrease for nine years.

"In fact, our mill rate is at its lowest since 2008," Smurawa said.

The 2018 mill rate, which will show up on residents' 2018 property tax bills, will drop from $9.36 per $1,000 in property value to $9.10 per $1,000 in property value.