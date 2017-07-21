Zimmerman still 'on guard' for taproom proposal

"Common sense would suggest that it should be dead," the River Falls Republican said Tuesday, July 18. "However, any special interest with the audacity to propose it in the first place will have us on guard."

Zimmerman has emerged as an outspoken opponent of the proposal, which reportedly bans Wisconsin's alcohol producers from retailing their own products without a distributor.

The freshman Assembly member said he couldn't believe his ears when word first circulated about the proposal. And even though the document hasn't taken the form of drafted legislation, Zimmerman said he's warning others of its presence.

"It's a very real document," he said last week.

He and others in Madison are concerned the proposal could be slipped into the state's budget by the Joint Finance Committee as a controversial 999 motion that's been used in the past to include legislation that didn't face public debate at the Legislature.

As for the taproom proposal, Zimmerman said there's no debate in his mind about its possible repercussions.

"This motion is a direct assault on craft brewers, wineries" and other independent alcohol operations, he said.

Zimmerman makes no bones about the fact that he's a winery owner, but said he'd oppose the motion regardless.

According to multiple accounts of the proposal, it aims to ban alcohol producers from having retail operations such as taprooms and winery tasting rooms.

The document, Zimmerman explained, would create an "alcohol czar" apart from the state's revenue department. That new office would have the authority to enforce a rule requiring breweries and wineries to contract with distributors to distribute their own products.

"Multiple groups" are pushing the proposal, Zimmerman said, adding that the Wisconsin Tavern League "had a part in this."

He said the bill is being pushed by lobbying interests who "believe there is finite alcohol revenue to go around in Wisconsin." Zimmerman contends that microbreweries, wineries and distilleries are a regional draw that lead to customers spending dollars elsewhere in the Wisconsin communities they've come to visit.

"We're better than this," Zimmerman said. "We are simply better than these back-office special interests."

Russ Korpela, owner of Common Man Brewing in Ellsworth, was one of many craft beer retailers voicing opposition to the document. Though his business doesn't yet brew its own beer, he hopes to one day. And in the meantime, he relies heavily on craft beer — a product his customers demand.

"This is a continuing push by the major domestic brewers in their war on craft beer and they're taking a different way to go about it," Korpela said. "I hope a message has been strongly sent that they're not going to use the rule 999 to insert it into the final state budget."

The tune didn't change in Hudson, where Pitchfork Brewing co-owner Mike Fassino said the proposal could be a business killer.

He said about 80 percent of Pitchfork's business flows through its taproom.

"It would be crippling," Fassino said. "It would be virtually impossible, I think, to survive."

Rush River Brewing Co. owner Nick Anderson said that while his business could absorb such an impact better than some craft brewers, it would represent a setback in a state where beer laws are seen as friendlier than in neighboring Minnesota.

Requiring producers to pay a fee to distributors to sell their own beer in their own taprooms is "about as ridiculous as it gets," Anderson said.

While the fate of the so-called taproom proposal diminishes, Zimmerman and other lawmakers are hoping different alcohol-related legislation grows legs.

A bill first offered in the Senate and introduced July 12 in the Assembly would extend the hours at Wisconsin's wineries from 9 p.m. to midnight. The bipartisan bill is opposed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Zimmerman said the bill would enable wineries to better accommodate events like weddings.