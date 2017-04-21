Wireless tower given green light

To be considered for a CUP to establish a tower, a need for one must be demonstrated before the board. In addition, all space on pre-existing towers in the area must first be utilized before a new tower can be built.

New towers must meet CUP requirements, which are as follows:

• Consistency with A-1 (Farmland Preservation Zoning) District

• Reasonable use and location in consideration of existing and alternative locations

• Minimal conversion of land from agricultural use

Several public hearings were held prior to the board's decision regarding this particular tower. The proposed tower complies with town ordinance and state statute.

The plan commission thereby recommended that the board grant a CUP to the Overbyes for the new tower with the addition of several conditions, including but not limited to:

• Road access to the site for heavy construction vehicles via County Road O, 710th Avenue, and 910th Street.

• Proof of liability insurance submitted annually to the town clerk

• Annual tower review by the board

• Inspections to address valid complaints (complaints that are not addressed within the CUP requirements)

• A landscaping plan around the tower site to be pre-approved by the town board

• Authority for the board to enter the property for purposes of inspection and maintenance

The board ultimately approved the project and granted a CUP to the Overbyes, with the adoption of the additional conditions.

Further notice of this change will be included in the upcoming town newsletter.

Culverts

The board received several calls regarding flooded culverts due to debris, spring melt and recent rain. The board is in the process of assessing damages and taking action.