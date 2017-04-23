Liberty Road project funding in place

The board expects that the loan would be short-term, as the township is expected to receive grant money that will cover a significant portion of the project, though not until construction has already begun.

Recently re-elected Town Chair Jerry Olson expects the township would pay back the loans in approximately six months to a year, noting that the board already possesses nearly half the required funds even without the expected grants.

Olson noted the meeting did not indicate any obligation for the board nor Bremer, and the board is still exploring its options. The board will continue to communicate with Bremer, though no final decisions were made.

Review of town ordinances

The board will most likely soon begin the process of updating outdated ordinances and removing ordinances that no longer apply, such as the former trailer house ordinance.

The board hopes to review three or four per meeting.

Spraying of roadside ditches

The Road Committee recommends all 42 miles of town roadside ditches be sprayed for weeds rather than mow them. A selective herbicide would target invasive species, such as wild parsnips, without killing trees. An inhibitor in the formula would prevent regrowth, though Olson explained that it would likely take several consecutive seasons to see a significant decline in regrowth.

Wild parsnips have been a major problem not only in the Town of Kinnickinnic, but throughout the entire country. The highly-adaptable and prolific weed causes blistering burns and skin rashes upon contact.

In response to Supervisor Mae Wolfe's concerns about spraying in close proximity to the Kinnickinnic River, Olson noted that the formula uses chemicals that are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Natural Resources.

The board acknowledged that some town residents may be resistant to the use of chemicals near their property, though Dave Nelson spoke on behalf of the board: "I think there's almost a public health issue with the wild parsnips...the only solution is to spray them," he said.

The board agreed and approved a $6,500-$7,500 budget for spraying, as opposed to the $10,000 cost of mowing. Spraying will likely begin this May.

Expansion of Town Chair authority

The Town Chair position will now have limited authority to spend up to $5,000 in emergency situations between meetings, without the pre-approval of the board.

The board determined that an emergency is considered a time-sensitive matter or matter of urgency that cannot be delayed until next month's board meeting. All emergency purchases will be reviewed by the board at the following meeting.

Due to the Liberty Road project, the board also approved an additional, temporary $500 budget for non-emergency matters, such as legal or construction fees. All other spending must be discussed and approved by the entire town board.

The Current

At the annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18 the board discussed appointing an editorial review board to approve submissions for the new Current newsletter.

In addition to board members, town residents will likely be eligible for positions on the editorial team if there is enough interest.