River Falls Town Board: Caucusing, braving the elements

The election itself will take place Tuesday, April 4.

Town Board Supervisor Brad Mogen called Chairwoman Diana Smith near the beginning of the caucus to say roads were too slippery and he was unable to safely make it to attend.

The caucus was held to nominate candidates for positions for which incumbents’ terms are up. The board, as well as those citizens attending, were able to nominate and vote.

As Town Board chair was one of the positions for which nominations were taken, the current chair, Diana Smith, needed someone else to chair the caucus itself.

After being nominated and voted to do so, Zoning Administrator Jerome Rodewald agreed to chair the caucus.

Current chair Diana Smith was nominated as a candidate again to continue in her position. Sixteen votes were cast for Smith. No other candidates were nominated.

The same was true for Clerk Ruth Stern, Treasurer Rita Kozak, and Supervisors I and II, John Galgowski and Siri Smith, respectively.

The chair of the caucus proposed how the vote will be conducted. Paper ballots or voting verbally were possible examples.

Rodewald proposed voting by a show of hands. Those attending agreed, by vote.

And with that, those names listed above were confirmed as official town of River Falls candidates for the April 4 ballot. None will face opposition.

The town's Plan Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Donald and Joyce Rodahl, W8560 770th Avenue, after some discussion.

The Rodahls want their daughter to be able to build a house on about 5 acres of their 40-acre property.

The need for the CUP stems from that land having been rezoned. What was once Ag Residential had been rezoned to Farmland Preservation land.

Resident Eric Bergman described this CUP as “a loophole.”

Bergman said he suspects Rodahl is putting this in his daughter’s name so he can build a house for himself.

“I’ll take bets on who moves into that house once it gets built,” Bergman said.

Town Board Chairwoman Diana Smith said she was unsure of what to do with this information, as everything was in order for the CUP.

Rodewald said he has a signed letter from Donald Rodahl stating the house will be for his daughter. Bergman agreed, saying he was just wondering about the rules.

The Town Board approved the CUP, based on the Plan Commission’s recommendation.

The Town Board briefly reviewed fire calls, dog licenses, and other financial items.

Diana Smith amended the agenda, “So we can get people out of here” due to the icy roads.

Outside in the parking lot following the meeting, people struggled on the ice-slick surface to even reach their vehicles.

One couple took several minutes to get to and in their car, despite being parked in the closest spot.

Another man slowly and deliberately slid on his feet for several seconds to get to his truck.

The River Falls Town Board will next meet at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.