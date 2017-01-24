Assemblyman to hold in-district public meeting
Newly elected state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls) has announced he will hold his first in-district session from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the UW-River Falls Hudson Center, 2501 Hanley Road in Hudson.
This event is open to all residents of District 30 and will serve as a forum to gather public feedback.
“In-district meetings are one of the many ways I will stay connected to constituents,” Zimmerman said. “I will host monthly in-district meetings to make sure I have a pulse on the concerns of our district and to provide updates on my legislative progress.”