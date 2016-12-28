Greater St. Croix Legislative Day is early February

A variety of representatives from business, industry, education, and civic organizations join together each year to discuss common issues impacting the region.

Teams of 2-3 people will meet with legislators representing all areas of Wisconsin, to thank legislators for past support, and to discuss current issues of greatest concern to the St. Croix Valley.

"The Greater St. Croix Valley Legislative Day is a great opportunity to engage legislators from all corners of the state about our region's specific, and often unique, needs," said Blake Fry, Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau president. "This year's event will be even more important with many new legislators, particularly as they begin the state's biennium budget process."

Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the event.

There is no cost to register and transportation to and from Madison is provided.

A registration form is available at www.stcroixedc.com/content/legislative-day-2017. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.

Upon arrival, attendees will meet to discuss key talking points and review materials. Then they will break into their groups and meet with legislators as previously scheduled.

The annual St. Croix Legislative Day is coordinated and sponsored by: Dunn County Economic Development Corporation, Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center, Momentum West, New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, Pierce County Economic Development Corporation, Polk County Economic Development Corporation, River Falls Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, and St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation.

For more information, contact Fry at 715-386-8411 or blake@hudsonwi.org.