An amendment by Supervisor Agnes Ring, who heads the Community Development Committee, took the six-month moratorium off the table, citing a need to explore all issues that contribute to groundwater contamination.

“We can use this opportunity to learn more,” she said Tuesday afternoon.

This was not a new revelation for Ring.

At the committee meeting in October, Ring also was cautious to put blame solely on the dairy industry.

“I think we should look at all groundwater problems regardless of the source,” she said before a 3-2 vote sent the moratorium to the full board.

With insistence from Supervisor Roy Sjoberg that there be consequences if the study yields no results, a six-month time frame was included with the study, along with a 90-day period for analysis.

Members of the study group will be appointed and the scope of the study will be addressed at the board’s January meeting.

More information on the amended resolution can be found at http://www.co.saint-croix.wi.us/.