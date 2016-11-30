The new budget, set at $82,985,116, includes funds for many major projects, including:

$1,701,000 for improvements to Glen Park. Though the city’s master plan for Glen Park calls for large changes, such as a new event building and major pool improvements, those changes are spread out over many phases. Phase one includes a new parking lot, new drop off area, and a new drop off point for paddlers. Phase two includes a new event building with restrooms, and repurposing the existing event building for maintenance.

$1,750,000 for the new power plant substation, now under construction. Utility Director Kevin Westhuis said the new substation should be completed mid-2017. A “containment facility” for the larger transformers is due to arrive Dec. 5.

$300,000 for Kinni Corridor Project planning.

$75,000 for planning future public safety facilities.

$950,200 for technology investments.

$3,874,100 for the North Interceptor Sewer project.

The budget also plans ahead for the future retirement of certain employees, planning to hire replacements early enough that they can work with those they’re succeeding.

However, not all those expenses come from property taxes. Some will be funded through utility fees and other city funds.

