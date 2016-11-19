Specifically, what they object to is the view.

Though the name includes the word “garden,” only solar panels have been planted there so far.

But Utility Director Kevin Westhuis hopes that planting some growing plants will lead to a compromise with the Chapman Drive neighborhood.

Concerns of those residents were that the solar panels were unsightly and that it was unsafe having a row of panels so close to the walking path on Chapman Drive.

The city responded to complaints.

After submitting bids for relocating the top row of panels or lowering it by two feet, the city decided that expense would be too great. Instead the city offered residents a compromise.

That compromise has three options: 1) A screen depicting a nature scene; 2) Landscaping with tall trees and grasses; or 3) A combination of the other two.

Westhuis said he’s trying to involve neighbors, and an example of each of these options is now available for neighbors to see and decide which option they prefer.

“This has been a question in the neighborhood for awhile,” City Communications Manager Mary Zimmermann said. “We want to move forward now and answer those questions and meet those needs and we think we have a really good tool now to do that and some good options for people.”

The city has put an example of each of the three options in place for residents to view. They’re encouraged to share feedback with the city.

If he had to choose one of the city’s three options for hiding the solar panels, Chapman Drive resident Rick Jensen said he’d choose the combinations of the screen and landscaping. But he feels the solution is too little, too late.

“It’s better,” Jensen said, but he and his neighbors are still frustrated. He said the problem isn’t just the view.

Jensen, speaking on behalf of several Jensen family members living on Chapman Drive, said the city had promised, before the solar garden went in, that the panels would not be visible from the yards of Chapman Drive residents.

However, Jensen said the panels are very much visible from Chapman Drive homes.

“It wasn’t supposed to be that way,” he said. “So it’s kind of frustrating when you have to abide by all the rules and it seems like they don’t have to.

“The city’s going to just do what they want to do. I guess it really isn’t going to make a difference what we say anymore.”

“This made it better but, what I tell everybody, OK, (if) I went to the town and said I’m going to put a house up, it’s going to be single story, and then when I put up a double story house, they’re going to make me tear the top story off.”

Chapman Drive residents have been urged to contact Utility Director Westhuis with their feedback.

Solar Garden progress

Meanwhile, Zimmermann said sales of shares in the solar garden have conotinued. The Lions Club recently purchased two panels and donated them to United Methodist Church. Multiple people, she said, have decided to purchase adiditonal pannels. The city anticipates the solar garden will be fully subscribed by the end of 2016.