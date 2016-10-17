Deb Anderson, a neighbor to the Campbells, voiced concerns about the trailer to the board, labeling it “a public health and safety concern.”

Anderson claimed that the trailer, which sits vacant and is not connected to any utilities or underground water or sewage systems, could roll or collapse and spread debris in the event of severe weather.

Anderson concluded that most of the neighbors agree that the trailer is an unwanted presence. She then inquired as to how the board planned to address the issue and ensure the trailer’s removal.

Town Board Chairman Jerry Olson explained that because of the obscurity of the Trailer Ordinance of 1972, the board has little enforcement power.

Though the ’72 law was meant to imply that residential trailers and mobile homes are not permitted for permanent living in Kinnickinnic, it only states that trailers are allowed on a temporary basis for farm or residential use for a maximum of three years.

According to the board, the town law is far from clear and is vague in terms of defining what constitutes a trailer or mobile home.

At the meeting, the board submitted two new trailer law options with the intent of approving one.

Both laws contain five sections, wherein Sections 1-4 more clearly identify the criteria constituting a trailer or mobile home. However, Section 5 in Option One allows for pre-existing trailer homes to remain grandfathered-in, while Section 5 of Option Two would ask for their removal.

The board ultimately agreed to approve Sections 1-4 and continue to discuss Section 5. Once a consensus is reached, Section 5 will likely be amended to the new law.