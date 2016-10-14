WATCH: St. Croix County district attorney candidate forum

About 80 were in attendance for the live debate.

New Richmond News reporter Tom Lindfors served as the moderator for this special forum.

In addition to the debate between Nieskes and Yacoub, the Auxiliary also hosted a debate between Republican Rob Stafsholt and Democrat Scottie Ard, both vying for the 29th Assembly seat.

That debate is available for viewing here.

The Fall General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will need to bring a valid ID card, either a driver's license or ID card issued through the DMV, in order to cast a ballot.

Early voting through an absentee ballot is also open through Nov. 4.

For more information about early voting, contact your village, town or city clerk.