Pierce County employees to see possible pay raise

ELLSWORTH – On Oct. 3, the Pierce County Finance and Personnel Committee met to discuss agenda items pertaining largely to personnel requests.

As of Monday's meeting, hired jailers will be classified as general municipal employees as voted by the committee. Jailers hired before that date will be kept under a protected status.

Salaries and benefits for the County's employees excluding administrative coordinator, employees in the sheriff's department union and the "currently represented" jailer/dispatcher employees were up for discussion.

The committee recommends a salary increase of 1.25 percent for employees identified in the Carlson Dettmann Salary Matrix system effective Jan. 1, 2017. The agenda item will go to the Pierce County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The Pierce County Human Services Board requested amending the Pierce County Personnel Policy to address temporary employment by the department. The action would allow for the "DHS to make appropriate temporary hiring decisions," according to an email included within the meeting packet.

According to more information detailed in the same packet, "the current personnel policy regarding temporary employees is not satisfactory for recruiting any viable candidate whom is qualified and experienced as a certified Social Worker to perform Child Protective Services work."

The motion was approved and will move on to the Pierce County Board.

It was also approved that the committee would recommend the County formally request, from the state of Wisconsin, increased funding for the Children and Family Aids Allocation.

Other Business

Up to $950 of UW-Extension funds were approved for use by 4-H Youth Development Agent Frank Ginther to attend the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents Conference in New Orleans.

Three tax deeds were issued for parcels located in the Town of River Falls, Bay City and the City of River Falls. With this action, the County will become legal owners of the property.