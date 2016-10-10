The Pierce County Courthouse annex space is due to undergo usage changes due to the opening of the new jail in 2017. The Building Committee is requesting a consultant to help analyze options for the space. (Herald photo Naomi N. Lugo)

ELLSWORTH -- The September Pierce County Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 27 focused on a range of topics, such as Pierce County employee-centric items to the first reading of the Just Fix It resolution.

The big item of the night that carried the most conversation, though, was the use of the annex space adjacent to the county courthouse building and the hiring of a consultant to help tackle the issue.

The annex in question is now used as a jail and sheriff’s department. When the new jail is completed at the estimated date of July 2017, the movement of these departments will begin summer or early fall 2017.

To address the need for the repurposed space, the Building Committee has requested the authorization to retain a consultant, who then would be tasked with analyzing the space and presenting possible plans with costs to the board by Dec. 15 of this year.

As part of the look at annex use, the committee is looking at the location for court facilities. It is now looking at the construction of a new facility, but this needs support from the County Board.

If this is not the course of action taken, the committee described steps needed that include addressing the current building’s safety and security concerns, maintenance needs and the minimizing of non-court foot traffic.

According to the resolution, there is a need for office space for county departments. The annex space could be a potential remedy for departments like administration, county treasurer, county clerk, land management and corporation counsel.

It was also expressed that the county treasurer, county clerk, administration, registrar of deeds and land management departments should be located close by.

Options for the space have been conceptualized by the Building Committee. They include, all with a rough estimate of costs, the addition of courts to the new jail location at $10-12 million, a minor remodel of the annex at $1 million, a full remodel of the annex at $4-5 million, a minor remodel of the courthouse at $1-2 million and a major remodel of the courthouse at $8-10 million.

The Building Committee felt the need to bring in an outside consultant since county employees do not have the expertise the committee desires and a non-county consultant would also bring a neutral perspective to the project.

The funds for the consultant will come from the Building Outlay (remodel/maintenance of the annex). The total will be $25,000.

Board member Ruth Wood expressed concerns about the amount allocated for the position.

"If we set a goal to get this done too fast at too little of a price, we're lowering expectations that somebody is going to do a thorough and careful job of examining a lot of things that have to be examined,” said Wood. “I just think that's penny wise and pound foolish if we don't invest in having a detailed analysis done."

Fellow board member Michael Kahlow defended the plan saying that the task could be done, "on this timeframe and under budget."

Building Committee chair and County Board member Dan Reis recognized the need to answer questions about the annex and said, "This is a big task, but we're not promising we're going to have the answer yet."

County Board Chairman Jeff Holst noted that the point of the effort was to get started on handling the annex space. Holst also said that getting a consultant didn’t necessarily mean that the board had to adopt any of said consultant’s plans.

The motion passed with Wood voting against it. The agenda item was in its first reading and will be seen again in future meetings.

Other Business

The County Board approved the motion to issue a tax deed for a parcel of land of about 12 acres in Ellsworth. The land will become legal property of the county. The land was acquired by the county due to delinquent taxes.

The shoreland zoning ordinance, Chapter 242, was created to include shoreland rules that Act 155 required every county in the state adopt by Oct. 1. This meant the amending of Chapter 240 of the zoning ordinance which previously included the rules.