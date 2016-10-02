Despite opposition, town's new storage units OK'd

The River Falls Town board approved the building of a four-building, nearly 15,000 square-foot storage unit facility at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Chris Ahrens is planning to locate the business along Highway 65 going toward Ellsworth, next to Health Centered Dentistry.

Ahrens went before the town Plan Commission, which met just before the regular Town Board meeting.

The storage units were met with a great deal of opposition from town residents who live or have a business near the site.

The Town Hall parking lot was full at the Sept. 19 meeting -- cars were even parked along the side of the road.

The Plan Commission had recommended approval of the business to the Town Board. The board entertained further comments when this item came up on the agenda.

Resident Dan Masog voiced his concern of the Plan Commission’s decision, given area residents and businesses “unanimously oppose” it.

His specific concerns include decreased property values and the proximity to the school bus stop. He sees safety concerns with increased traffic.

Other residents raised concerns about the types of people a storage unit business will attract. Some referred to news items involving people storing drugs in these units.

Town Board Supervisor John Galgowski asked, “What type of business would be acceptable to you people?”

One resident responded that some type of office building, or some 8-to-5-type business would be more in line with what would fit that site. The area is zoned “light industrial.”

Joel Cordes runs Aeration Supply, a business adjacent to the site. He said the location now, without the storage units, is perfect for his own business, as it is semi-private.

Cordes is concerned there will be people who store meth and other drugs in the units. He believes his business will be burglarized.

He opened and concluded his remarks with the statement, “I will do what I need to do to protect my business.”

Another concern is that the original proposed site plan involves a business that is well over 15,000 square feet, which would not be allowed.

Ahrens has said he will build only units 1-4 of seven proposed units, totaling less than 15,000 square feet, which is what the Town Board approved.

Should Ahrens decide to add the remaining three units in the future, he would need to go through the process of obtaining a conditional use permit from the board.

Residents are concerned the site plan hasn’t changed and that he is, in fact, being allowed to go over the 15,000 square feet — just doing it in phases instead of all at once.

Brad Jensen, owner of Island Noodles, took issue with Zoning Administrator Jerome Rodewald, who had supported Ahrens during the Plan Commission meeting.

He said he was unable to get a small modification approved on his own property in the past.

He asked Rodewald, “Are you invested in this? I couldn’t even add onto my driveway. That was absolutely not going to happen.”

Rodewald suggested he should perhaps be in the light industrial zone himself, referring to his business’ trailers on his home property.

After approving the business, Town Board Chairwoman Diana Smith responded to opponents’ frustration by saying, “I know it doesn’t seem like we listen, but we do.”

Smith went on to say that the board needs to consider the intended use of the property. The storage units are an appropriate fit for land zoned light industrial, she said.

Town Board Supervisor Siri Smith was the only board member to vote no.

Diana Smith briefly mentioned unforeseen costs associated with the new streetlight at Happy Valley Road and Highway 29. She said the town will be required to pay $100 a year to be recorded with Digger’s Hotline.

Should anyone need that area marked for any reason, there would be an additional cost to the town, she said.