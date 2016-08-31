Gov. Scott Walker's office says it has asked the state Health Services agency to investigate reports of medical errors and staffing shortages at the state veterans' nursing home in Waupaca County.

The Madison Capital Times says employees at King, along with residents and their relatives, have expressed care concerns amid a surplus of federal revenues for the facility. State officials cite high federal quality rankings for the vets' home, and Veterans' Affairs secretary John Scocos says the state has reinvested more than $150 dollars into its nursing homes in recent years.

But an agency spokeswoman says her department supports a legislative audit and a federal investigation. Lawmakers of both parties are calling for reviews, and Legislative Audit Committee co-chair Rob Cowles says the panel will meet next month to authorize an audit.

----

Ten arrested where Milwaukee police killed armed man

MILWAUKEE -- Ten people have been arrested after a crowd gathered at the place where a Milwaukee police officer killed an armed man 18 days ago.

The arrests were for obstructing police and disorderly conduct, after officers reportedly told the crowd twice to disperse and some didn't do so.

Sheriff's deputies say residents reported what they called "a group of rowdy people doing drugs" and causing disturbances. Callers said they were heading toward the Sherman Park neighborhood where two nights of violence this month followed the police shooting death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

Milwaukee Police gave its first dispersal orders around 8 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 9:45 p.m..

----

Two more Wisconsinites have federal drug sentences reduced

WASHINGTON, DC -- Two more Wisconsin drug offenders have had their sentences reduced. President Barack Obama commuted 111 federal prison sentences Tuesday, including those for Brian Altman of New Berlin and Duane Clasen of Evansville -- and most were for long term drug offenses.

That brings the total to 325 for this month and 673 for Obama's eight years in office -- more than the last 10 presidents combined.

Altman had a 40-year term reduced to 15 years -- and he has about six more years to serve for selling methamphetamines and using a gun in a drug trafficking crime in Virginia.

Clasen will be freed next August after he got a 20-year term in 2003 for distributing meth and violating terms of a supervised release in Iowa.

----

Southeast Wisconsin finally gets soaked

MILWAUKEE -- The only part of Wisconsin that needs rain finally gets it. Southeast Wisconsin got soaked on Tuesday, as West Milwaukee received almost 2.8 inches of rain and Green County in the far south picked up around 2.2 inches.

The Metro Milwaukee Sewerage District says a combined sanitary and storm sewer overflowed for about 10 minutes on the city's west side during torrential rains and a flash flood warning. It was the first such overflow for the Milwaukee sewer system since April of last year.

Other parts of the region received about 1 inch of rain. A dry day is expected Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

----

Suburban Milwaukee man claims to conquer Pokemon Go

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A suburban Milwaukee man is apparently the second person in the world to catch all 142 characters in Pokemon Go.

Sean Nettesheim of Menomonee Falls showed WISN TV the phone app which indicates that he indeed caught all the characters.

Nettesheim, a leasing agent for an apartment complex, says he began playing the smartphone search game July 10 and he has walked more than 150 miles to catch his characters. Nettesheim says he has asked game maker Niantic to verify his achievement, but he has not heard back from the company.

----

Walker promotes ties with Mexico, downplays wall

MILWAUKEE -- Gov. Scott Walker says he'll focus on growing Wisconsin's strong trade ties with Mexico, while his fellow Republican Donald Trump pursues a wall between the two countries. Walker was among the speakers Tuesday at an opening ceremony for Mexico's new consulate in Milwaukee. It's been open since mid June, providing documentation and other services for Mexican residents in 53 Wisconsin counties and 12 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Walker says that as long as Wisconsin keeps going to Mexico to seek business and trade, "it doesn't matter what the president is doing" and as the governor put it, "We're still going to have a strong relationship."

In 2013, Walker wrote Mexico's president to explain the need for a consulate in Wisconsin -- and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Wausau House member Sean Duffy led the federal effort to get it.

----

State DOT promises to send voter credentials in time for election

MADISON -- Members of the state Elections Commission are concerned that people who apply for voter IDs close to the November election won't get them in time.

But at a meeting Tuesday, an official of the state's Division of Motor Vehicles promised to get them out. They'll use overnight mail for requests made the week before the November balloting -- and the DMV issued a statement late Tuesday asking that voters who need IDs get them now.

People can get free IDs either through the mail or at DMV, but they must use the mail to obtain temporary certificates for voting if they have trouble getting IDs.

Last Friday, a federal appeals court said rulings which upheld the photo ID law for voting will stay in place for November -- and credentials must be issued quickly to voters to seek them.

----

Body pulled from Wisconsin River

WAUSAU -- A body has been pulled from the Wisconsin River in the central part of the state. But there was no immediate word that it was a man missing since early Tuesday evening.

A Marathon County sheriff's official tells WAOW TV a body was pulled from the river about 11:50 Tuesday night -- and no other details were released.

About 7:30, deputies were told that a man was pushing a boat off a sandbar near Mosinee when he apparently fell into a nearby drop-off of seven to 12 feet. The man was said to be 61 years old, but his name was not immediately released.

----

Waukesha native Nick Viall is the new "Bachelor"

LOS ANGELES -- Waukesha native Nick Viall will again look for love as a national TV audience looks on. He was named Tuesday night as "The Batchelor" for the 21st season of the ABC reality series.

The 35-year-old Viall won a state high school track championship at Waukesha North -- and he helped set a school relay record at UW-Milwaukee where his sister Maria is in the school's Hall of Fame as a basketball standout.

Viall has been put through the ringer on the matchmaking shows, placing second in two seasons of "The Batchlorette" as he tried to win Andi Dorfman's and Kaitlyn Bristowe's hearts. A kinder, gentler Viall appeared this summer on "Bachelor In Paradise" -- and it helped the producers choose him over fan favorite Luke Pell.

----

Seven candidates approved for state presidential ballot

MADISON -- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will have some company on Wisconsin's presidential ballot for November.

On a unanimous vote Tuesday, the state Elections Commission approved seven White House candidates who met the qualifications for appearing on the state's ballots.

Besides Democrat Clinton and Republican Trump, the ballot will include Libertarian Gary Johnson, Jill Stein of the Green Party, Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party, Rocky Rocque De La Fuente of the American Delta Party, and Monica Moorehead of the Workers World Party.

----

Marquette to honor Mother Teresa with special mass

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsinites will honor the late Mother Teresa during a special Mass at Marquette University. It will celebrate her canonization as a saint, to be conducted Sunday outside the Vatican by Pope Francis.

The Milwaukee service began at noon Wednesday outside of Marquette's Schroeder Complex. Reverend Thomas Krettek, Marquette's vice president of mission and ministry, will preside along with the Reverend John Burns of the Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese.

Mother Teresa visited Milwaukee in 1981 when Marquette gave her its highest honor, the Pere Marquette Discovery Award. She died in 1997.

---

Investigation continues into man's pipeline death

(TIOGA, N.D.) -- Officials are investigating the death of a man working for a Chippewa Falls company at an oil pipeline project in North Dakota.

He was identified Tuesday as 27-year-old Nicholas Janesich of Grand Rapids, Minn. He was working for Indianhead Pipeline Services of Chippewa Falls. A North Dakota state official said Janesich was found slumped in the cab of a tractor last Thursday near Tioga. He was taken to a hospital in Tioga and was later flown to a unit in Minot, N.D., where he died on Saturday.

The company says it's trying to find out what happened to Janesich, who was a subcontractor on the nearly 1,200- mile Dakota Access pipeline that runs from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to Patoka, Ill.

----

UW-Stout Chancellor: paying teachers top priority

MENOMONIE -- The chancellor at UW-Stout says his number-one priority this year is to pay teachers and professors more.

Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer delivered his back-to-campus address Monday. He said his goal is to increase salaries. Meyer wants Gov. Scott Walker to end Wisconsin's tuition freeze so schools across the state can charge more. Walker says his priority is making sure students can afford a college degree.