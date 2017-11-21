Legislature lifts barrier battled over at high court

The bill passed first in the Assembly Nov. 7 before clearing the Senate later that day, allows so-called substandard lots like the Murrs' to be grandfathered in.

PREVIOUSLY: Senate passes bill freeing family from SCOTUS ruling

Sen. Kathleen Vinehout opposed the bill during Tuesday's session, reading from a St. Croix County Board resolution passed earlier in the day that urged senators to join her — and the Wisconsin Counties Association — in rejecting the bill. The resolution, in part, opposed state "micromanagement of land-use controls."

"This ordinance," Vinehout, an Alma Democrat, said, "was taken all the way to the United States Supreme Court and was determined to be legal."

The Republican-backed measure had the support of two western Wisconsin Assembly members, both of whom are now vying to run as the GOP candidate in a Senate District 10 special election to replace Sheila Harsdorf, who was appointed last week to Gov. Scott Walker's cabinet.

Balsam Lake Rep. Adam Jarchow was the original sponsor of the Assembly bill.

"People like the Murr family should not have the goal posts moved," he said last week. "Homeowners should not be in that position because of changing regulations."

River Falls Rep. Shannon Zimmerman echoed those sentiments, saying government can't be overly intrusive.

"It's hard for us to assert our will on a property owner," he said.

The Murr family owns two adjoining town of Troy lots along the river, one of which contains a cabin. The other lot was purchased decades earlier as an investment. The Murrs have since hoped to sell the lot to help pay for improvements to the cabin.

Preventing that are St. Croix County and state laws that effectively merged the two properties into one. It's because the properties are under common ownership that they are merged and unable to sell one without the other.

The family got the High Court to hear the case in March, though a ruling handed down in June cast the Murrs' hopes into limbo.

The Murrs were represented at the U.S. Supreme Court by attorney John Groen of the Pacific Legal Foundation. He said the firm was "very pleased with the legislative progress made today."

"Whether through the courts or the Legislature, securing individual rights in property is fundamental to liberty," Groen said. "Today's action advances liberty."

Last week's flurry of legislative activity ended with the Assembly passing another bill backed by Zimmerman, Jarchow and other western Wisconsin lawmakers.

Senators, however, did not pass the bill, which reversed a law prohibiting counties and municipalities from issuing zoning variances on Lower St. Croix River bluff tops without Department of Natural Resources consent. The bill specifically targeted a town of Somerset property that became entangled with St. Croix County after property owners built structures that the county deemed out of compliance with laws governing development on the bluff lines.