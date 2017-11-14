Schachtner announces bid for special election

Schachtner, a Somerset School Board member, said in a statement that she aims to tackle “Milwaukee-area-first school funding” and other issues as part of an effort to boost western Wisconsin’s priority among Madison lawmakers.

“I’m running to fight for western Wisconsin families,” Schachtner said. “Whether it’s roads, schools or jobs, Madison politicians take money away from us and give to Milwaukee.”

She joins Republican Reps. Adam Jarchow and Shannon Zimmerman in the race to replace Sheila Harsdorf in Senate District 10. Harsdorf was appointed last week by Gov. Scott Walker to lead the state’s agriculture department.

In addition to her roles as medical examiner and school board member, Schachtner is a former Star Prairie Town Board member.

The special election will be Jan. 16.