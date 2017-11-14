Matter seated as District 2 supervisor

Ring stepped down from the position in September after announcing her new position with Family Resource Center of St. Croix Valley, which she said could cause potential conflicts of interest.

A St. Joseph resident of two decades, Matter said she's worked in the nonprofit sector for more than 15 years and currently manages contracts for community-led projects at the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Her resume also includes 10 years on the St. Joseph Planning Commission and helping develop the town's 2006 and 2016 comprehensive plans.

"These plans guide the future of our town making sure we are prepared for the growth as a result of the future bridge," she said while addressing supervisors at their November meeting.

Matters said that she may face a "steep learning curve" that will require research into issues the board discusses, but her experience and "personal motivation" to serve the county make her a good fit for the role.

As a county supervisor, Matter said her top priorities would include balancing economic growth with residential development and protecting natural resources like ground and surface water.

"In every discussion, my goal is to improve our town, plan for the future and keep an eye on the impact our decisions have on all the residents," she said.

Supervisors appointed Matter a month after voting to postpone their decision in October, citing the exclusion of three applicants: Matter, Scott Nordstrand and Kelly C. Ott.

Although five people applied for the vacant position, Jessica Lee and Jeri Koester were the only candidates to appear on the October agenda for consideration.

Supervisors ultimately elected Matter last week with 11 votes, while Nordland received five votes and Lee received two.