Zimmerman announces bid to succeed Harsdorf in Senate

Zimmerman, a first-term Republican from River Falls, joins fellow Assembly member Adam Jarchow in running in the special election. The Monday, Nov. 13, announcement forces a primary election to be held Dec. 19.

“I am passionate about boosting job opportunities and increasing prosperity for western Wisconsin’s workers and families,” Zimmerman said in a Monday news release announcing his candidacy..

Zimmerman said in the announcement that he aims to model his representation after Harsdorf’s example of “accessible, trusted leadership.” A businessman who, with his wife, launched the River Falls-based Sajan language translation company, touched on the recently completed Foxconn deal as an example of economic development growth in Wisconsin.

“Our region will see great benefits from this agreement as the Foxconn supply chain will include numerous employers in the 10th Senate District,” Zimmerman said.

Jarchow lauded his legislative accomplishments since being elected to the Assembly in 2014, saying he’s been a watchdog for taxpayers, gun owners, property owners and small business owners.

“I think it is important for our republic, our democracy, that when people run for office that they keep their promise,” he said in an interview, adding that his legislation aims to “get government out of the way.”

A campaign announcement lists fellow Republicans who have already lined up behind Jarchow, including Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond. Former lawmakers endorsing Jarchow include Dean Knudson of Hudson, John Murtha of Baldwin and Erik Severson of Osceola.

Harsdorf said earlier Friday that she won’t be endorsing a candidate in the special election.

St. Croix County Medical Examiner and Somerset School Board member Patty Schachtner did not respond to an email Sunday in reference to a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel report that she will run as a Democrat in the special election.

The special election will be held Jan. 16. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Nov. 21 to file nomination papers.