Rotary Reader of the Month honored

Wilson has been a Rotary Reader for two years and enjoys the interactions he has with both the classroom teacher and his reading buddy, Kuchera. He has been a member of the River Falls Rotary Club for four years. He is the chair of the finance committee and also president-elect for the club.

The River Falls Rotary meets at 7 a.m. every Tuesday morning at Ezekiel Lutheran Church and encourages anyone interested in joining to attend a meeting.