    Rotary Reader of the Month honored

    By River Falls Journal Newsroom Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Maesa Kuchera (left) and Rick Wilson, a River Falls Rotary Reader. Photo courtesy of Linda Yde

    Maesa Kuchera was chosen to be the River Falls Rotary Reader Student of the Month for October. She is in Lori Rosenow's third-grade class at Westside Elementary School. Kuchera enjoys reading with Rick Wilson on a weekly basis, and her favorite book series is "Pete the Cat." In her free time, she loves swimming and dancing.

    Wilson has been a Rotary Reader for two years and enjoys the interactions he has with both the classroom teacher and his reading buddy, Kuchera. He has been a member of the River Falls Rotary Club for four years. He is the chair of the finance committee and also president-elect for the club.

    The River Falls Rotary meets at 7 a.m. every Tuesday morning at Ezekiel Lutheran Church and encourages anyone interested in joining to attend a meeting.

