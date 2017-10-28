Rotary Reader of the Month honored
Maesa Kuchera was chosen to be the River Falls Rotary Reader Student of the Month for October. She is in Lori Rosenow's third-grade class at Westside Elementary School. Kuchera enjoys reading with Rick Wilson on a weekly basis, and her favorite book series is "Pete the Cat." In her free time, she loves swimming and dancing.
Wilson has been a Rotary Reader for two years and enjoys the interactions he has with both the classroom teacher and his reading buddy, Kuchera. He has been a member of the River Falls Rotary Club for four years. He is the chair of the finance committee and also president-elect for the club.
The River Falls Rotary meets at 7 a.m. every Tuesday morning at Ezekiel Lutheran Church and encourages anyone interested in joining to attend a meeting.