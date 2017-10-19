Community survey on district facility needs coming soon

The school board recognizes any potential referendum must reflect the priorities of taxpayers. Therefore, the district is urging all residents to participate in this important district-wide effort as they prepare to make important decisions about facilities projects. The district has identified about $45 million in projects to address elementary capacity, aging infrastructure and educational inadequacies. Additionally, the district has a goal to update the schools to improve community access and overall community use.

To assist with data gathering efforts, the school board is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent Wisconsin firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions and all information will remain anonymous.

Residents can either complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided, or log onto the website listed on the survey and complete it online.

"We will be using the survey data to guide future decisions for our schools," Superintendent Jamie Benson said. "Therefore, our hope is every resident will take the time to complete the survey."