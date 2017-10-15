UW-River Falls Foundation has record year

"To follow the completion of the Rising to Distinction campaign with a record year in gifts received is a testament to the value that alumni and friends feel that UWRF has in their lives," said Chris Mueller, assistant chancellor of University Advancement and president of the UW-River Falls Foundation. "Clearly, UWRF's message, vision and values are being positively received by donors. Thank you to everyone who made a gift and invested in the lives of our students."

Scholarship support was the top recipient of donor contributions, receiving more than $2.4 million in gifts. Significant support was also received for the recently opened Falcon Center and the Dairy Pilot Plant renovation project.

"Supporting students and investing in their experience is our number one priority," said UW-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen. "Paired with the largest freshman class in eight years, the investment by so many donors is an illustration that our commitment to student success is resonating."

The largest gift came from retired art Professor Mary Barrett, who died in October 2016. The UWRF Foundation has received more than $1.4 million from Barrett's estate.

Ted Grossnickle, fundraising consultant with Johnson, Grossnickle and Associates who advised the university during the Rising to Distinction campaign, applauded the UW-River Falls Foundation's record year.

"It is not rare for universities and foundations to see a decline in gifting after their campaigns. It is good to see that has not occurred at the university," Grossnickle said. "UW-River Falls is in very good company in having such a successful year."