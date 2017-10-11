Allina Health RFAH Foundation offering local scholarships

Twice a year, the foundation awards scholarships to nontraditional, local students pursuing a qualification in the health care field. This includes not only direct care roles like nurses, pharmacy technicians, radiology technicians and certified medical assistants, but also supporting roles like medical transcriptionists, health care technologists and health care administrators. The deadline for applications for fall 2017 scholarships is Oct. 15, 2017.

Scholarship applicants must have at least one year of work experience after high school. They must live or work in the region served by Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital and be accepted or enrolled in an accredited program (does not have to be in the region). For more details, a full outline of the scholarship process and an application form, visit www.allinahealth.org/River-Falls-Area-Hospital/Foundation/.

Six local nontraditional students were given extra assistance with their continuing education tuition fees last semester.

Scholarships of $1,000 were awarded by the Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital Foundation in July to Cynthia Crotty, Ashley Greengard, Amber Swanson, Hanna Danke, Amy Hauenstein and Riley Williams.