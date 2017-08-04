CVTC welding grad plans a big step up

Olson, a 2015 Fall Creek High School graduate, started at CVTC and the "there" she plans to go to is Ohio State University, where she's been accepted into the welding engineering program.

"I'm just trying to plan something good for my future," Olson said.

Olson was one of 119 graduates in 23 programs planning something good for their futures who were honored at the summer commencement ceremony held Thursday, Aug. 3 at Eau Claire Memorial High School. The largest programs were welding and cosmetology, each with 19 graduates, and radiography with 18. In addition, 14 students received the general education diplomas and four received their high school equivalency diplomas.

Olson's lofty further education plans set her apart from most CVTC graduates, but standing out is something she's used to. Just being a female student in the male-dominated welding program set Olson apart when she first enrolled at CVTC after graduating from Fall Creek High School in 2015.

"I had a welding class my junior year in high school," Olson said. "I liked it and thought it was fun, so I started doing research into it."

Olson added that she also considered interior design, law enforcement and veterinary medicine for careers, and her exploration was quite thorough. "I researched where I would go to school, how much it would cost, and how much money I would make when I finished," Olson said.

When she picked welding, she was undaunted by the outlook that she might be the only female in the program. "Other girls took welding class in high school, too," she said. "I didn't think it was anything unexpected of me."

Olson chose the two-year welding fabrication program. CVTC also offers a one-year welding program. Three months after starting her CVTC classes, Olson landed a part-time job with Catalytic Combustion in Bloomer, which helped her raise money to pay for her education.

She excelled in the program, earning president's list honors and placing second in the state in SkillsUSA competitions the past two years.

Just as she did when she picked her career path, Olson researched her next step. "Welding is good for now, but when I'm 40 or 50 it would be physically demanding," she said. "I heard about the different paths for welding, and learned I could make more money."

The Ohio State University website says that students in welding engineering are trained to help develop solutions to the manufacturing challenges, including pipelines, pressure vessels, aircraft, turbine engines, automobiles, off-road equipment, microelectronic devices, welding machines and robots.

Olson was accepted to OSU for the fall semester, but feels the timeframe for a start later this month is too tight. She is looking forward to a start next year and in the meantime plans to move to the Twin Cities to work as a welder until she's ready. She'll have time to mentally prepare herself for what will be a rigorous program.

Olson might feel like cosmetology graduate Se Vang, who was selected as the student speaker for the commencement, when she started at CVTC. "I remember walking across the walk-bridge and grabbing onto the rails because I was so anxious," Vang said. "And mind you, this was just walking in for registration. One year later, I'm here, giving this speech. Remember that each day is a growing opportunity."

"As this moment may be the end of a chapter of your life, this is also just the beginning of another," said commencement speaker A.J. Leidl, marketing manager at RCU and CVTC's 2017 Distinguished Recent Alumnus. "In life we face many chapters and challenges. These things don't get easier, life challenges. They will become more complex and tricky as your story unfolds. Your challenge is how to overcome the unexpected twists, and go after your dreams."