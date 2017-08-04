'Come taste the watershed'

The Water Bar has been seen at events around town, such as the UWRF Chill on the Hill Concert Series where it recently set up on July 25.

At the water bar, people get a chance to try three samples of water and compare them.

"We can give people descriptions for each water source," said Tovah Flygare, of the UWRF Agricultural Economics department. "A lot of people find it very fun to guess which sample came from where or to learn about where in the watershed the water they're drinking is coming from."

The idea for the water bar came from a project in northeast Minneapolis of the same name, Flygare said.

"We talked with them, and they encouraged us to create a similar initiative here," she said. "With the UWRF Water Bar, we've had water from way up the Namakagon, along the St Croix."

At Chill on the Hill, Flygare said, the UWRF Water Bar used all local water. One sample from a well just outside of River Falls, and two samples from the municipal well, just before and after chemical treatment. Lead Water Works Operator Greg Koehler was on hand to answer questions.

"The goal of the water bar is literally to give people time and opportunity to think about water," Flygare said. "We've got this resource we are used to being everywhere and available, so it's easy to take for granted. And the first step in conservation practice is usually realizing that we have something that we need to conserve or something that we need to take a little more care of."

According to Flygare, common causes of pollution in this area's watershed include:

• Nitrates and phosphates from things like fertilizer and manure, as well as dishwasher detergent and commercial food and drink additives.

• Pesticides

• Urban development means more asphalt-covered areas, like parking lots. Water doesn't filter easily into the ground via asphalt, so road salt, oil and other pollutants have a larger chance of flowing into the river

• Insufficient sewage and other systems in rural residential development, or mowing down to a river's edge, instead of leaving a buffer zone.

Ways to prevent pollution

Flygare gave these tips for people interested in preventing pollution

• Don't let anything flow down a storm drain that you wouldn't swim or fish in

• Plant a rain garden or install a rain barrel to slow the flow of water to the river.

• Use contour planting, using sustainable growing methods like low till or no till crops, and leaving a water buffer around fields.

• Use stormwater retention ponds (such as those maintained by the City of River Falls) to slow and filter runoff.

• Reduce or stop use of chemicals on your lawn or field

• Pick up trash and report illegal dumping/pollution

The Water Bar is a new addition to UWRF, active for less than a year.

"Look for us at future events," said Flygare, "and come taste the watershed!"