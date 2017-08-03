New programs gives kids a taste of travel abroad

Through STEP, run by Rotary, Miller went to Mexico for a week and stayed with 17-year-old Sara Estrada's family, parents Gabriela and Leo, plus brothers Jorge and Carlos.

After a month in Mexico, Miller returned to River Falls with Estrada, who is spending a month in River Falls with Miller's family: parents Molly and Greg, and siblings Olivia, Angela and Zachary.

"I think it's cool that we each get to experience two cultures," Miller said.

"Also, you get to know the person for two months, so you can spend your time with them," said Estrada.

And as the trip is over the summer, the girls didn't have to worry about school.

Both Miller and Estrada said one lesson they've learned from their trips was to be open to trying new things: different food, meeting new people, speaking another language, and generally being flexible.

Miller said she was impressed by the layout of the cities in Mexico.

"The buildings are really colorful," she said. "And are right next to each other with, like, traditional markets. And then, if you go to the beach, it's a lot different. It's warmer and there's just more people there."

Estrada said visiting the U.S. has disproved some stereotypes for her.

"Traveling allows you to see that sometimes the stereotypes are true, but most of the time, it's just the idea that we have from movies and books," Estrada said.

What wasn't a surprise?

Miller said quickly-spoken Spanish wasn't surprising to her either.

"It's hard to understand but they know if they're talking to you, they know...and they'll try to slow it down," she said.

"The food," Estrada said, did not surprise her. "I was expecting like fast food, and not a lot of options to have spicy food."

Estrada's favorite American food so far has been s'mores.

Meanwhile, Miller's favorite Mexican food was chicken fried tacos.

Both said they'd be interested in a longer-term exchange program in the future, and that they'd consider studying abroad in college.

The best part was getting to know each other.

Elaine Baumann, of the River Falls Rotary club, said 20 students in the region entered the STEP program this year.

This was the first year the program was offered though the Northstar Rotary region, which includes Minneapolis, St. Paul and western Wisconsin.

She said any high school student can apply through the Northstar Rotary Youth Exchange website.

"We're very enthusiastic about it, and we're hoping to expand it to Minneapolis and the western region of Minnesota," she said. "We started small this year, and had a very enthusiastic 20 students and are looking forward to having a bigger exchange next year."

Michelle Klechefski's daughter Livia Klechefski is now in Finland staying with a host family.

Michelle said she wanted Livia, 17, to have a chance to travel abroad. She especially liked that Livia gets to stay with another family.

"Living with a family, I think, gives you a different perspective on family dynamics and how a real house looks," she said. "And you can't get in too much trouble when another mom and dad is keeping an eye on you."

Veera, the Finnish student who came to stay with the Klechefskis, was "really enthusiastic," Klechefski said.

Livia will return Aug. 22. Not only is Livia now interested in a longer-term exchange, but Klechefski wants her two sons to take part in the short term exchange program in the future too.

"I'm already asking them what country they want to go to," she said.