Trondson honored by American Montessori Society

Erin Ruzicka Trondson of Madison is an early childhood educator, teaching since 1997 and serving as the head of school at Woodland Montessori School, a nonprofit, City of Madison accredited preschool. In addition, Trondson teaches infant and toddler programs (TED 330) online for UWRF.

Trondson recently completed her master of science degree and research at UW-Madison in curriculum and instruction. Her thesis, "Montessori Education and Social Justice: Overlap, Potential, & Areas for Growth," tied for the first-place honor. The full thesis is available online in the AMS Research Library.

Trondson holds a Bachelor of Arts from UW-Madison as well as a Montessori credential from Seton Montessori Institute in Chicago. She is also a poet and the winner of the third annual Apprentice House Chapbook Competition for her manuscript, "Nesting."

Montessori education is an educational approach developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori in 1907. There are an estimated 20,000 Montessori schools worldwide, 5,000 in the United States and a growing number in Wisconsin, mostly serving the educational needs of children 3-12 years old. UWRF is the only university in the UW-System offering a graduate pathway to earn Montessori credentials and one of only two public universities across the country to offer such a program.