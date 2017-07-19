Zoromski, Walsh Join Chippewa Valley Technical College Board

Ronald J. Walsh and Justin J. Zoromski joined the Board at the Monday, July 10 organizational meeting following an appointment process that began in February. Also at the organizational meeting Ramona Mathews was elected chair of the board.

Walsh, who grew up in Chippewa Falls, has been a teacher in Boyceville, a counselor in Spooner, and from 1993-2016 a principal and then superintendent in Elk Mound. After retirement last year, Walsh became part-time superintendent at the Plum City School District, where he oversaw a $2 million construction project. He recently oversaw a $9.2 million project in Elk Mound.

"I have always been proud when I've learned someone was trained by our own Chippewa Valley Technical College," Walsh said. "The skills these people brought to the job have always been impressive. Many have grown up in this area and are raising families in the area. I admire their sense of pride in doing good work, but also in doing good work that helps the community in which they live. I want our technical college to continue to be something our students, graduates, employers and community are proud of."

Zoromski, who earned an associate degree in Business Management at CVTC in 2011, has been a member of the CVTC Alumni Association Board since 2015. Since 2012 he has been a financial planner with Woita & Associates in Altoona and Thorp. Originally from Thorp, Zoromski has maintained close contact with his hometown. He is the immediate past president of the Thorp Area Chamber of Commerce. He is also professional development chair for the Young Professionals of Eau Claire.

"I believe in all that CVTC stands for and have so much passion to see the college and those connected to it succeed." Zoromski said. "It's easy to understand why CVTC retains its standing as one of the top technical colleges in Wisconsin. Retaining that standing, however, requires hard work and vision on the part of its leaders, especially in today's political climate. I welcome the opportunity to share that sensitive work with other board members."

Zoromski and Walsh, who both currently reside in Eau Claire, were each appointed as additional members of the board. By law, the board consists of two employers, two employees, three additional members, one school district administrator and one elected official who holds a state or local office. Zoromski was appointed to a three-year term. Walsh was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Cheryl Maplethorpe.

At the organizational meeting, Mathews was elected as chair, with Paul Schley as vice chair, Russell Ratsch as treasurer and Gwen Southard as secretary.

