CVTC construction program to showcase home project

Program students and instructor Justin Borgwardt will be at the new three-bedroom home built by the class at 339 Kamloops Place, River Falls, to showcase the home and talk about the program from 4-7 p.m. The home is the second built by students since the program returned to the River Falls campus last year.

"Our program focuses on building a tight, sealed-up home with good energy efficiency," Borgwardt said. "We utilize a lot of different types of insulation and incorporate energy-efficient features into the home."

Earlier in the day, the home will undergo a final test to become Focus on Energy New Home certified, indicating it meets high energy efficiency performance requirements. Dave Geissler from On Site Performance Testing will be at the open house to talk about energy efficiency in new and existing homes. The home is also a Wisconsin Environmental Initiative certified Green Built Home.

The 1,536-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling, and a patio and deck. After completion, the home is put up for sale, with proceeds being put back into the residential construction program. A portion of realtor Betty Most's commission on the sale will be donated for program scholarships.

The residential construction program at CVTC in River Falls returned in the 2015-16 academic year after a two-year absence, at the urging of construction companies in western Wisconsin in great need of trained workers. Those interested in the field can learn more about the CVTC residential construction program and see firsthand the work the students do at the open house.

Kamloops Place is located behind the Comforts of Home complex on River Falls' south side.