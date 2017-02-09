Her student exchange: Start from zero and 'just go'

"That's a good experience for me," she said of her exchange trip and living somewhere much different.

But though River Falls is much smaller, Teslenko said it's easier to get around in Dnipro — thanks to the good public transportation system there.

What River Falls lacks in public transport it makes up in other ways, Teslenko said. The city's proximity to larger cities, she said, is very convenient.

She's enjoyed many visits to Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as to the Mall of America in Bloomington.

"I know the Mall of America like my 10 fingers," Teslenko said, "if you have this expression. I know every shop...and what floor. I know it like there is a map in my head."

One thing she's enjoyed is getting the chance to get out in nature, not just visiting Hoffman, Glen, and DeSanctis parks, but also going four-wheeling with her host family.

Teslenko said she's a big fan of nature.

"I like being (by) myself on my own sometimes, and I just like noticing small things that like no one notices," she said. "Like just listen to the wind or watch people walking with their dogs."

"Every summer I live in London and there are four huge parks around where...I live, so I would just go to one of the parks and bring my blanket with me, and book, and something to eat and just relax and explore nature and be with nature."

She visits her aunt and uncle in London every summer. Teslenko feels very close with them. They're like her "second mom and dad," she said.

Teslenko wanted to go on this exchange trip to River Falls for a chance to live in a different. country and to explore another way of life.

"You get more responsibility here and to learn how to live (by) yourself without your parents," she said. "And like because experience as an American teenager is so cool, and that's why most of the people want to do the program because we just think that everything is like in a movie, and that's so cool. And everyone is a cheerleader, and every guy is a football player, and like during classes you don't do anything, but that's not true... so I just wanted to experience that and like learn about how to live in a different country, especially (the) U.S."

Teslenko said her goal is to go to university in the U.K. after she returns to Ukraine and finishes high school. Then, she said, she'd like to move to Britain, where her aunt and uncle live.

Teslenko said she feels spending a year in River Falls is getting her ready for that big move.

Things are a lot different in the U.S. than Ukraine, she said.

Like many exchange students, Teslenko said she doesn't get to choose her classes at home the way she does at River Falls High School.

Students' after-school activities are also different here. For example, while most American teens have jobs, Teslenko said that's not the case in Ukraine.

"They work after school and in Ukraine we don't work until you go to university," she said. "My family thinks that I will work enough in my life, so now I should focus on studying."

Though Teslenko dances at home, she's decided not to dance for a career. She also didn't join the RFHS dance team. However, she did try cross-country as a fall sport. Now, she's spending time with her friends and host family.

As the school year continues, Teslenko said she's really looking forward to a day trip she's planning to join, organized by her exchange organization. She'll get to spend a week in Washington, D.C.

"I want to do 100 volunteering hours to get a letter from the president," she said. "So I'm really excited for that, too. .. you get something from history."

Meanwhile, Teslenko said, she'd definitely recommend taking an exchange trip to anyone else who was interested.

"I would tell them go for it," she said. "Because it's like you get this experience only once in a life, and not even everyone gets this experience, and it's just so great to just go to a different country and start everything from zero."