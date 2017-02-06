First students graduate from entrepreneurial program

During their 30 hours of training, the entrepreneurs tested their business ideas with real-life customers, causing some to retool their business approach for greater profitability.

Students left the training with a completed business plan and financials that were loan ready.

The program used local resources, including guest speakers who are experts in the areas of finance, marketing, legal concerns for startup businesses and more.

UWRF provided industry analysis and market research data as well as individualized one-on-one business coaching to ensure student success.

The Entrepreneurial Training Program is open to individuals residing in Polk, Pierce or St. Croix counties who want to start a new business or have an existing business they want to grow.

The next session begins Monday, March 20.

For more information about the Small Business Development Center, call 715-425-0620 or visit www.uwrf.edu/sbdc.