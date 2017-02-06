College professor a finalist in fiction competition

Rein, along with six Midwest writers, submitted their collection of short stories or a novella. The finalists can earn a $5,000 prize and a chance to get their submission published.

Only four years ago did Rein and his family move to River Falls.

After receiving his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota, his master's at Nebraska, and his doctorate from University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin, Rein has made contributions to the stage and screen program with screenwriting and film work at UWRF and is a co-editor of the student-run literary magazine, "Prologue."

Rein's philosophy to his students, shown through the literary magazine, is to experiment with art forms.

"I don't believe, and I tell my students this all the time, try, especially with artistic things, to just do one thing," Rein said. "Because when you do all different types of art, you're working at something different, you're working for a different aim."

For his personal writing, Rein said, "I'd like to say I write every day" but due to job and family commitments, that can be hard.

For aspiring writers, Rein said it's best not to bog yourself down with a set time or schedule.

"You're not going to be able to have a daily routine once life begins," Rein said. "I more or less try to get more done by the end of the week than what I do with a daily routine. I try as much as I can to devote the small hours that I have."

"Roads without Houses: Stories" is a collection of short stories centered in the Midwest and central Mexico — a common theme for Rein.

Along with familiar locations, Rein's main characters have a similar trait in characters searching for something they've lost or haven't found yet.

In his own outlook on why he's lived a lifestyle of literature, Rein said it started with a grade school teacher and moved on from there.

"I handle rejection so much better than my wife even does," Rein said. "You have to just get used to it, it's part of the game. You have to keep going. It also makes the successes that much better."

It was announced that Rein did not win the Holy Cow! book contest, but he said instances where he's named a finalist just help motivate him to continue to send his work out into the world.

This past summer Rein finished a novel. He hopes to submit it to a publisher soon. As a measure of his dedication, Rein said each day he woke two hours before his kids got up to write.

If interested in reading more, visit Rein's website: josephrein.com.