Come look to the stars and take in astronomy talks

Objects to be seen include planets, globular clusters, open clusters, nebulae, galaxies, moons, and double stars.

The first stargazing (waxing crescent moon) session includes Professor Eileen Korenic presenting “Juno at Jupiter” at 8 p.m. in 271 Centennial Science Hall, corner of Sixth Street and Cascade Avene.

The discussion precedes the 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing on the third floor observation deck.

All observatory viewings are dependent on a clear sky. Call 715-425-3560 after 6 p.m. or visithttps://www.uwrf.edu/PHYS/Observatory.cfm to verify that the sky is clear enough for viewing.

The talk will go on as scheduled regardless of the sky.

A Physics Department faculty member and/or student will staff each telescope and be available to answer questions at each open telescope session.

Observers are encouraged to stay and look at as many elements as possible and request personal observing targets.

Since the dome is unheated and the observing deck is outside open to the elements, visitors should dress for winter weather. The viewings and talks are suitable for all ages.

Other viewings this semester include:

8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, “ How Do We Know the Earth is Moving?" presented by Professor Korenic in 271 Centennial Science Hall, followed by an 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing (new moon) on the third-floor observatory deck.

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, “August Eclipse – America’s Turn!” by Korenic in 271 Centennial Science Hall, followed by a 8:30 p.m. telescope viewing (Jupiter and Mars visible, new moon) on the third-floor observatory deck

For more information, email glenn.spiczack@uwrf.edu or eileen.korenic@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-3560.

