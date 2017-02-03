Class schedule times to be revised

For 2016-17, RFHS has 80 minute and 40 minute classes. These 40 minute classes, or "skinnies" as they are commonly called, won't be eliminated but expanded to 80 minutes like the rest of the block classes.

The change comes from an efficiency standpoint, according to Luedkte, who, with a group of teachers, decided to make a change that he describes as "subtle".

"We felt if we moved to a model where students are actually in classes that are 80-minutes every other day, we would be able to still have the same amount of instructional minutes, but maximize our efficiencies and have higher quality time with our kids," Luedtke said.

These skinnies are classes like band or choir but can also be math or social studies classes. Students now can take these classes each day. With the revised model for the 2017-2018 school year, students would still take these classes but in an "A and B" type schedule.

For example, if one student takes choir during their "A" part of their block schedule, they'd have geometry during their "B" part of their block schedule. The class is ultimately up to them, but each class would be 80 minutes long.

While the complexities of the schedule change are put onto the shoulders of Luedtke and his group of teachers who recommended the change, it shouldn't be all that different than a normal day, says social studies teacher Chad Forde.

"We're already used to that A and B, now it's going to be A day that's B day," Forde said. "I still have the same teaching schedule, in a way, classwise.

It's chaotic for the teachers, too, in that 40 minutes where students and teachers thinking it's boom, boom, boom, where in the 80 minutes it's better lessons..."

Said Luedtke: "Our kids that are living it and breathing it are not nervous now. Incoming freshman and high school parents that don't understand our high school schedule are nervous."

For students like sophomores Charles Kamrowski and Dana Craig, both members of the Principal Student Forum, they see the change in schedule as a positive one.

"It gives students an extra day to do homework and spreads the workload," Kamrowski said.

"The A, B schedule is going to be a great way to lower student stress," Craig said. "Having a day between each class period will give us more time to get help from our teachers if we don't understand a topic."

The decision has been in the works since March 2016. Between working in a schedule for all students and special education students, making sure all bases are covered is challenging.

The expansion of advanced placement classes has changed over the past couple years from five to 11 total.

The change in schedule will open up a fair amount of time as well.

Luedtke said passing times will be limited more, saving about 10 minutes a day.

While 10 minutes doesn't sound like much, it equals out to around 30 instruction hours throughout an entire school year.

That gives a teacher like Forde more time for instruction and interaction.

"Honestly, for me, I love it," Forde said. "Now I get an 80 and can be way more in depth and they have more time to work on stuff if I'm assigning things."

There won't be any additional costs to the new schedule either. It wasn't something Luedtke and his group of teachers had to ask the school board to approve.

In total, the school offers 170 classes to some 1,000 students. Luedtke and his group have to move through 24 class requests per student, totaling 24,000 requests.

It can be complicated, but, according to Luedtke, the change is to make the whole high school experience more efficient, personal, and simple for students and families.